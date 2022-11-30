Share:

Conflict cannot survive without your participation.

–Wayne Dyer

Back in 1947, the UN played a central role in the partition of Palestine and the creation of an independent Jewish state of Israel. The modern conflict between the Jews and Arabs dates back to the 1910s when both groups laid claim to the land which was a British territory at the time. The Jewish people wanted to establish a homeland and the native Palestinian Arabs sought to stem Jewish immigration and set up a secular Palestinian state. By 1929, both the parties fought openly and while the British attempted to limit Jewish immigration as a means of appeasing the Arab population, a solution was never found. The Holocause in Germany also added to the conflict as thousands of Jews flooded the land and used guerilla tactics against the British forces. By the end of WW2 in 1945, the US took up the Zionist cause and Britain referred the matter to the UN which voted to partition Palestine.