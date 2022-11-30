Share:

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the other ruling parties of the Centre have put their heads together to foil Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plan to dissolve the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ruling coalition is mulling over tabling a no-confidence motion against chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a bid to stop them from dissolving their respective assemblies.

Sources claimed that the PDM and its allies were consulting experts to come up with a workaround to submit a no-confidence motion while the assemblies are in session. Governor’s rule and vote of confidence were also on the table, sources claimed.

The government also deliberated whether the Punjab Assembly could be dissolved if any matter related to the provincial government was sub judice.

The ruling alliance has tasked Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar to look into legal options.