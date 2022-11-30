Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former president Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House here for consultations over the prevailing political situation in the country with focus on Punjab. Credible sources told The Nation that Monday night a telephonic contact between the two leaders was also made. during the meeting, both the leaders discussed the strategy for Punjab in case PTI resigns from the provincial assembly en masse. The sources said that it was decided that PPP and PML-N would save the Punjab Assembly from being dissolved by the chief minister and any move of Imran Khan would be fully countered. They also discussed various political options for Punjab. The sources said both the leaders discussed various options including bringing a no-confidence motion and imposing Governor’s Rule in Punjab which may prevent the dissolution of the assembly