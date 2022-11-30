Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested three mem­bers of a former jailbird bike-lifting gang and re­covered three motorbikes and spare parts of two sto­len motorbikes from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that fol­lowing the special direc­tions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Is­lamabad police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in or­der to eliminate the crime from the city. According to details, a PS Shahzad Town team used technical and human resources and suc­ceeded in apprehending three members of the gang involved in bike-lifting. The accused were identi­fied as Wasif, Muhammad Qadeer and Waqas. Police team also recovered three stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their pos­session. During the pre­liminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in numer­ous bike-lifting incidents in different areas of Is­lamabad. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway. Senior police officials appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed the police teams to intensi­fy efforts against criminals involved in cars and mo­torbikes lifting incidents.