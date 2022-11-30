ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested three members of a former jailbird bike-lifting gang and recovered three motorbikes and spare parts of two stolen motorbikes from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Tuesday. He said that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad police intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city. According to details, a PS Shahzad Town team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending three members of the gang involved in bike-lifting. The accused were identified as Wasif, Muhammad Qadeer and Waqas. Police team also recovered three stolen motorbikes and spare parts from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in numerous bike-lifting incidents in different areas of Islamabad. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway. Senior police officials appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed the police teams to intensify efforts against criminals involved in cars and motorbikes lifting incidents.
Our Staff Reporter
November 30, 2022
