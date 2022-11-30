Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President Asif Ali Zardari, on the occasion of the Foundation Day of the Pakistan People’s Party, paid homage to the heroes of the party who were martyred while standing firm on their ideology. He paid tributes to those who have dedicated their lives for the party. Zardari said that the PPP defeated three dictators for democracy, to emerge as victorious. Courage is the heritage of the leadership of Pakistan People’s Party and there is no doubt that the determination of the workers of the Party is also exemplary. Zardari said that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto could have lived by bowing down before the dictator but he chose to sacrifice himself for the nation. The Madar-e-Jamhooriat, Begum Nusrat Bhutto sacrificed everything for the sake of the country and the nation but never gave up. President Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, as a young girl resisted barbaric and brutal tyranny. The democratic struggle destroyed the idols of powerful dictators. Asif Ali Zardari said that “today the graveyard of Garhi Khuda Bakhsh is inhabited by martyrs, but there is no sign of the names of their killers anywhere.” The former president said that “we are the political followers of the Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. There is a difference between us and our opponents.”