President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the bureaucrats to use latest technology to reach out the public to address their problems.

Addressing the participants of National Management Course in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said change will come in Pakistan through four institutions including the bureaucracy and the judiciary.

He said though the judiciary and bureaucracy are doing a good job, yet a tremendous amount of improvement is needed in them. He said there is also need of bringing improvement in our democracy.

Highlighting the importance of bureaucracy, he emphasized for adopting humility in our conduct to bring a change in the society.