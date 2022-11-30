RAWALPINDI - President Royal College of Emergency Medicine-UK Dr Adrian Boyle visited Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) along with a delegation, informed a varsity spokesman on Tuesday. The delegation included Dr Ayaz Abbasi, Dr Asim Ijaz and Andrew. President Royal College of Emergency was chief guest in a ceremony of certificate distribution for successful trainees of Emergency Medicine Foundation Program (EMFP) by Royal College of Emergency Medicine UK. Emergency medicine foundation program (EMFP) is a one year certificate course in the specialty of emergency medicine by Royal College Of Emergency Medicine, UK in collaboration with Rawalpindi medical university. This program is providing an opportunity for capacity building of young doctors regarding management of patients presenting in emergency departments of hospitals
