Share:

RAWALPINDI - President Royal College of Emergency Med­icine-UK Dr Adrian Boyle visited Rawal­pindi Medical University (RMU) along with a delegation, informed a varsity spokesman on Tuesday. The delegation included Dr Ayaz Abbasi, Dr Asim Ijaz and Andrew. President Royal College of Emergency was chief guest in a ceremony of certifi­cate distribution for successful trainees of Emergency Medicine Foundation Pro­gram (EMFP) by Royal College of Emer­gency Medicine UK. Emergency medicine foundation program (EMFP) is a one year certificate course in the specialty of emer­gency medicine by Royal College Of Emer­gency Medicine, UK in collaboration with Rawalpindi medical university. This pro­gram is providing an opportunity for ca­pacity building of young doctors regard­ing management of patients presenting in emergency departments of hospitals