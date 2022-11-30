Share:

PESHAWAR - The Ambassador of the Republic of Tunisia, Borhene El Kamal has invited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen to make investments in potential sectors in Tunisia. Prospects to enhance the bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and Tunisia are brighter, the diplomat said while addressing a luncheon hosted by the Honorary Consul General of Tunisia in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Hammad Rashid here at a local hotel on Tuesday. Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani was chief guest, while Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq participated as guest of honour on the occasion. Besides the Special Assistance to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, regional head of the ministry of foreign affairs, Ms Sundas Ali Khan, deputy head of mission, secretary information government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arshad Khan, members of the business community, dignitaries, official concerned and representatives trade bodies were present during the event. Mr Borhene El Kamal said that due to its proximity, Tunisia is a gateway to Africa and onward to Europe. The diplomat said Tunisia and Pakistan are enjoying good political, economic, trade and defence relations. However, he stressed the business relations between the two countries needed to be further strengthened by taking benefits from each other’s experiences and potential. The Envoy disclosed that his country is going to organize a trade/business conference next year in Tunisia, saying this important trade moot would provide opportunities to bring trade and business communities near to each other and would take benefit from each other experiences. Mr Kamal highlighted the potential and investment opportunities for Pakistani and especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa businessmen in various sectors, especially Olive, tourism, sports, art and crafts, fertilizer, Oil and gas, etc. He also called for strengthening political and defence relations with Pakistan. The diplomat Mr Kamal on the occasion mentioned that western false propaganda was a major hurdle in improving relations between Tunisia and Pakistan.