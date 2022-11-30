Share:

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) said on Wednesday that internet services have been restored across the country.

According to the PTCL spokesperson the fault in the international submarine cable system has been removed and internet services have been restored across Pakistan.

Earlier, internet services faced disruptions across Pakistan after reports of cable cut in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 in Egypt.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) noted that a dual cut in the terrestrial segment of South East Asia, Middle East, and Western Europe 5 a submarine communications cable system that extends between Singapore and France had been reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) said that the cable cut in the International Submarine Cable AAE-1 had partially impacted the internet services and some customers were facing minor service degradation.