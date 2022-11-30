Share:

KHYBER - No one can deny the importance of women in society, and in addition to education, creating political awareness among Pakhtuns is the need of time, said the provincial council member of Qaumi watan Party (QwP) Neelam Gigyani while addressing a moot organised under the auspices of waak Movement themed “women empowerment” in Peshawar. Addressing the women from many strata of Pakhtun society, Neelam Gigyani and others stated that the objective of the movement was to debate and resolve difficulties encountered by females and to better utilise their capabilities. The speakers asked women to equip themselves with intellectual ornaments apart from just serving in their homes. Confining Pakhtun females to the confines of their homes and denying them access to education is detrimental to society, they said adding that the positive role of women is critical for the formation of a civilised society and that awareness sessions could transmit knowledge and empower women. It was a good omen that several Pakhtun women delivered their services in health, education and other departments and intended to prove themselves useful citizens of the country. It is a good sign that several Pakhtun women provided services in health, education, and other areas to prove themselves helpful citizens of the country.