RAWALPINDI/QUETTA - At least 10 terrorists were killed while another one was apprehended in injured condition during an exchange of fire with security forces in general area of Balochistan’s Hoshab. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) late Tuesday, the exchange of fire took place when security forces conducted an Intelligence-Based Operation to clear a hideout of terrorists who were linked with firing incidents, targeting security forces and civilians besides planting of improvised explosive devices on M-8.