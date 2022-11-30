Share:

KARACHI - The wildlife department has been handed over to province but hunting fields for international dignitaries have been in domain of the foreign ministry, Sindh High Court informed during hearing of a petition against hunting at Sanghar’s Achhro Thar. The petitioner, lawyers and Secretary Sindh Wildlife Department appeared in the high court for hearing of a petition against wildlife hunting in Achhro Thar. “Foreign nationals from UAE and other countries of the Middle East visit for hunting in Achhro Thar,” the petitioner’s lawyer said.