KARACHI-An alleged street criminal was arrested in injured condition after an encounter with police while his accomplice managed to flee in Landhi area on Tuesday. According to police, a street criminal Javed was arrested after an exchange of firing in Landhi no. 1 while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene. A snatched mobile phone, cash and a pistol were recovered from the arrested. The injured accused was shifted to hospital for medical treatment. Further investigations are underway.