Now that the COP27 has come to an end at last after prolonged parleys, it is time to have some quick insights into the subject of climate change. For example, why this issue has been getting worse by the day.

As a matter of fact, humans [as humanity] have been living on this beautiful planet straight from the period of the homo sapiens. Added to this, they have been living off natural resources like water, food crops, trees and much more, available on mother Earth down the years right up till date. Bereft of technological advances, people in ancient times had been maintaining a spectacular coexistence with mother Earth through their various green activities like eco-friendly farming. Even in the second half of the previous 20th century, there had been great balance between humans and nature. Starting from the noughties [like 2000], climate change issues have been getting worse thanks to a growing population, technological advances, urbanization and rigorous use of automobiles.

That said, there was much talk of funds required to help out countries vulnerable to the bad effects of climate change at the recent Climate Change Summit in Egypt. Way forward indeed! At the same time, it is not about the blame game either. Considering the magnitude of climate change impacts, the entire effort to fight climate crises should be fifty-fifty, meaning that countries from all across the world should join the bandwagon coherently, jointly and globally. True, whichever countries are coming forward to take more responsibility should be welcomed.

To top it all, there have been so many beautiful and resource-rich countries sprawling across the globe - like Brazil, Canada, Australia, the UK, the US, Mexico, Colombia, Spain and Argentina apart from naturally beautiful and robust Asian countries like Nepal, Pakistan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and India. This is to say that the abundant natural resources within these beautiful countries from green forests to mountains to rivers to seas to farmlands should be protected and nurtured at all costs - the best step towards counterbalancing the climate change issue.

This way, my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Nagercoil, Marthandam, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli have long been host to beautiful natural resources like seas, rivers, big green trees, mountains and above all, farmlands that I have been admiring to no end from childhood. More than technology, it is all about nurturing these wonderful natural resources on the ground with respect to negating the effects of global warming.

To cap it all, various big media houses like CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Economist have been in constant support of the fight against climate change through their related news feeds. The international community apart, global forums such as the UN and other intergovernmental organizations like the G20 should stop at nothing to eliminate climate change crises from Mother Earth. Apparently and overall, the whole fight against climate change must be fifty-fifty.

