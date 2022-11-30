Share:

At least three workers were killed in a coal mine blast in Doli lower Orakzai, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP)

According to the District Police officer (DPO), the blast was caused by a gas explosion, resulting in the death of three coal mine workers and leaving three injured as well.

The three injured coal mine workers were shifted to Kohat divisional headquarter hospital.

Earlier, a powerful explosion in a coal mine in the Saragarhi area on the outskirts of Quetta left five miners dead and five others injured.

Balochistan’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has stated that three injured miners have been shifted to the Trauma Centre.

“An inquiry to find the cause of the explosion inside the coal mine has been underway,” DG PDMA said.