LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Op­erations Centre Coordi­nator Mr Khizer Afzaal Chaudhary has instruct­ed district health au­thorities to ensure that polio teams deployed at transit sites are vigilant and fully engaged in cov­erage of children under five travelling with their parents.

He issued the instruc­tions during a visit to Dera Ghazi Khan where he monitored polio eradication drive which is under way in nine districts of Punjab.

During his visit, Mr Khizer visited Tehsil Headquarter Hospital of Taunsa tehsil, met with polio teams deployed in around the hospital, monitored campaign at transit sites as well as in high-risk mobile population nomadic settlements. “The district administration needs to ensure that most efficient and vigilant teams, well versed in local languages, are deployed at transit