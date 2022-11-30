Share:

PESHAWAR - The Us-pakistan Center for advanced studies in energy (UspCas-e) University of engineering & Technology (UeT) peshawar is holding the 4th International Conference on “sustainable energy Technologies (ICseT-22)” from Decem ber 5 at UeT peshawar. The conference will bring together industry leaders, government officials, and academic researchers to share information, identify industry-relevant challenges, network, and form future collaborations to address energy sector difficulties. eminent professionals, researchers and academicians from across the world including prof. Dr Clark a Miller (arizona state University, Usa), prof Dr adarsh Kumar panday (sunway University, Malaysia), prof Dr Yasin Khan (King saud University, saudi arabia) and Prof Dr Mohd Hafiz Dzarfan Othman (Universiti Teknologi, Malaysia) will present the keynote lectures. higher education Commission (heC) pakistan, higher education regulatory authority (hera), pakistan science Foundation (psF), and the Center for Industrial and Building energy audits are co-sponsoring the conference.