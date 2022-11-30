Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday said that there is a huge difference between his party and the political opponents.

Speaking on the occasion of the 55th foundation day of the party, Zardari drew a line of demarcation between the PPP and other parties, adding that the PPP has a long history of prioritizing democracy – unlike other parties. He also promised that the PPP would continue to follow in the footsteps of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The former president said that the party will leave no stone unturned to play its part in the country’s development and prosperity—considering the imagination of Benazir Bhutto.

Speaking of women’s emancipation, Zardari promised to ensure their representation in various walks of life, adding that all efforts will be made to give them [women] a higher status in society.

In addition to emphasizing the importance of youth, the former president promised to provide them with as many opportunities as possible to help them achieve their potential. He also promised the laborers’ community to provide it with jobs and – due rights, adding that the requirements of the farmers would also be fulfilled.

Talking about the importance of the elected representatives, Zardari said that merely elected representatives – elected parliament – will take the country’s decisions. Zardari expressed optimism about the country’s democratic system, saying that it will become stronger.