115 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE - The Dengue outbreak is still active in Punjab, with 115 new cases reported, here on Wednesday. According to the latest Health Department data, a total of 14,053 confirmed Dengue cases have been reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year. Lahore takes the lead with a staggering 6,375 cases, Rawalpindi with 2,619, Gujranwala with 1,479, Multan with 1,354, and Faisalabad with 818 cases. The situation continues, with Lahore reporting an additional 68 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 4, Gujranwala with 15, Multan with 9, Faisalabad with 7, Sheikhupura with 4, and Okara with 2 new cases. Meanwhile, Kasur, Narowal, Sargodha, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Jhang each reported 1 case of dengue within 24 hours. Currently, 128 Dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 91 of them in Lahore district hospitals.