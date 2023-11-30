Thursday, November 30, 2023
13 killed, 25 seriously injured in bus-train collision in Tanzania

Agencies
November 30, 2023
International

DAR ES SALAAM-At least 13 passengers were killed and 25 others seriously injured early Wednesday after a bus in which they were traveling collided with a train engine in Singida region in central Tanzania, police said.
“The number of deaths could rise as most of the 25 injured passengers are in critical condition,” said Stellah Mutahibirwa, the Singida regional police commander, at the scene of the collision. There were 57 passengers aboard the bus, which was heading to Mwanza from the commercial hub of Dar es Salaam, she said. The bus hit the locomotive at a railway crossing at 5 a.m. local time, Mutahibirwa said, adding that the train engine was on its routine shunting. “It seems the driver of the bus attempted to drive through the railway crossing without taking precautions,” Mutahibirwa said.

