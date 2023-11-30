2-day international workshop begins in FJWU

Rawalpindi-Two-Day International Conference titled Exploring the Transformative Nexus: Higher Education and Women Empowerment began on Wednesday at Fatima Jinnah Women University in Rawalpindi.

The workshop is being organized in collaboration with the Women Empowerment Consortium and Punjab Higher Education Commission. The collaboration between Fatima Jinnah Women University, the Women Empowerment Consortium, and the Punjab Higher Education Commission has catalyzed a robust discussion on the critical relationship between higher education and the empowerment of women.

The conference serves as a platform to spotlight the significance of education and technology as pivotal tools for women’s advancement.

The opening ceremony also provided a forum for policy discussions, with notable figures like Ms. Mushaal Hussein Mullick, Minister of State for Human Rights and Women Empowerment, highlighting actionable plans such as the establishment of dedicated helplines for victims of gender violence and comprehensive awareness campaigns. She focused on how women empowerment is intricately linked with education and technology, which serve as catalysts for their advancement. Access to quality education equips women with skills and knowledge, enabling them to break barriers and pursue their aspirations These initiatives underscore the conference’s tangible objectives in fostering an environment conducive to women’s success, not only in Punjab but across Pakistan.

Throughout the conference’s inaugural day, renowned speakers from diverse backgrounds delved into multifaceted discussions on gender competitiveness, leadership roles, societal barriers, and the impact of technology on women’s empowerment. The lineup included experts such as Dr. Rokaiza Rukis from the International Islamic University Malaysia, Prof. Dr. Saiqa Imtiaz Asif, Prof. Dr. Samina Malik, Dr. Julie Sinclair from Michigan State University, and other esteemed professionals. The panel discussion that capped off the day brought together distinguished individuals from academia, including Vice Chancellors, Directors, and Deans, advocating passionately for equal opportunities for women in higher education and employment. These discussions and exchanges aimed not only to inform but also to ignite actionable steps towards a more equitable future. By intertwining the realms of higher education and women’s empowerment, the conference aims to achieve its goal of initiating transformative changes.

It also aims to untangle the intricate connections between these domains, laying the groundwork for a future marked by fairness and equality. The impact of the conference goes beyond the discussions, as these platforms serve as beacons for driving tangible initiatives and policies that aim to uplift and empower women across Pakistan.