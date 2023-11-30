4-day bootcamp arranged for future leadership skills

ISLAMABAD - UNICEF, UNDP and UNFPA, along with the School of Leadership Foundation have conducted a four-day Policy Re­search Challenge (PRC) Bootcamp.

The event was designed to help young researchers to develop the skills and knowledge they need to be­come effective researchers & poli­cy-makers, with a focus on climate ad­aptation.

The bootcamp brought together 12 teams of researchers from across Pa­kistan where they learned tips and techniques of conducting effective on-ground research, the policy-mak­ing process, and how to present their findings to policymakers and relevant stakeholders. Along with working on the real-world climate challenges, the participants delved deeper into the knowledge of ex­tracting policy statements and sug­gestions from the findings generated from research proposals.

Beyond individual growth, the event facilitated valuable networking oppor­tunities by meeting subject experts, connecting like-minded young re­searchers driven by a shared passion for making a positive impact.

The judges and observers hon­oured the event with their presence, including Ghazala Farid, Social and Behavior Change Officer at UNICEF, Aftab Alam Khan, climate change ex­pert and CEO of Resilient Future In­ternational, Dr. Inayat Ali, Head of the Public Health Department at Fatimah Jinnah Women University, Mome Saleem, Program Specialist in Adolescent Development and Partic­ipation UNICEF and Jahangir from UNDP (Full name and designation) and Rabia Pasha (UNFPA + DESIG­NATION)

Out of 12 participants, six were se­lected as winners: Shahid Kamal, Abrar Roonjha, Muniza Imran Moeed, Uzair ul Haq, Muhammad Majid Ali, Memoona Malik & Shehryar Ali, Mis­bah Rafique & Amna Sajjad who were granted up to Rs.500,000. They pre­sented their brilliant ideas on themes such as Infrastructure, Resilient com­munities especially marginalized seg­ments, Enhancing Climate Resilience through school education, Clean Wa­ter, Agriculture and Health (Mental Health & SRHR).

“Policy Research Challenge Boot­camp has proven immensely benefi­cial for researchers, contributing sig­nificantly to the refinement of their ideas. These individuals are not just participants; they represent the fu­ture leaders in their respective fields,” said Aftab Alam Khan, climate change expert and CEO of Resilient Future In­ternational.