Atlas Honda introduces first EV bike in Pakistan

LAHORE-Chief Officer of Motorcycle and Power Products of Atlas Honda Noriaki Abe has unveiled Honda’s first EV motorcycle (Honda BENLY e) while celebrating Atlas Honda’s 60th year of operations in Pakistan.

A ceremony was held at Atlas Honda’s Sheikhupura Factory to commemorate the milestone while the event was also graced by Shinji Aoyama, Executive Vice President and COO of Honda Motor Company, and Toshio Kuwahara, President & CEO of Asian Honda Motor Company.

Noriaki Abe said that Honda BENLY e will be offered for test marketing while new products will be offered based on the market feedback so that society and customers get the best of what Honda has to offer. “Honda products have become an essential part of the daily life of many in Pakistan,” said Noriaki Abe, adding that the joint venture between Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company has been at the forefront of motorcycle and auto parts manufacturing since 1963.

Speaking on the occasion, Shinji Aoyama said that the mobility industry is going through a rapid transformation and Honda Motor was well positioned for the future. Toshio Kuwahara said that Pakistan was an important market and Honda will strive to introduce attractive products for Pakistani customers.

Saquib H. Shirazi, President and CEO of Atlas Honda, said that Atlas Honda has expanded its product line up and achieved localization of up to 95%. “The company developed the largest network of local auto parts manufacturers and dealers. With more than 10,000 touchpoints, the company has created direct employment opportunities for more than 150,000 people,” said Shirazi.