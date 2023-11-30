Balochistan govt extends support to Palestinian students in Quetta

QUETTA - In a heartwarming gesture of solidarity, the Balochistan government has approved a comprehensive financial aid package for 17 Palestinian students pursuing their medical education at Bolan Medical College (BMC) in Quetta. The generous initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on these students and enable them to continue their studies without any hindrance.
According to a notification issued by the Balochistan Health Department, the government will cover the tuition fees, hostel charges, and sponsorship expenses of the Palestinian students. Each student will receive a monthly hostel allowance of Rs10,000 and a sponsorship amount of Rs25,000.
The decision to provide financial assistance to the Palestinian students was made by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, upon reviewing a summary submitted by the Health Department. This act of kindness exemplifies the strong bonds of friendship and support between Pakistan and Palestine.
The Palestinian students expressed their deep gratitude to the Balochistan government for its unwavering support. They commended the government’s commitment to promoting education and fostering international relations.
This gesture of compassion from the Balochistan government serves as a beacon of hope for Palestinian students seeking to pursue their dreams in the field of medicine. It also reinforces Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and promoting peace and stability in the region.