Balochistan govt extends support to Palestinian students in Quetta

QUETTA - In a heartwarming gesture of solidar­ity, the Balochistan government has approved a comprehensive financial aid package for 17 Palestinian stu­dents pursuing their medical educa­tion at Bolan Medical College (BMC) in Quetta. The generous initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on these students and enable them to continue their studies without any hindrance.

According to a notification issued by the Balochistan Health Depart­ment, the government will cover the tuition fees, hostel charges, and sponsorship expenses of the Pales­tinian students. Each student will re­ceive a monthly hostel allowance of Rs10,000 and a sponsorship amount of Rs25,000.

The decision to provide financial assistance to the Palestinian stu­dents was made by the Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, upon review­ing a summary submitted by the Health Department. This act of kind­ness exemplifies the strong bonds of friendship and support between Pakistan and Palestine.

The Palestinian students expressed their deep gratitude to the Balo­chistan government for its unwaver­ing support. They commended the government’s commitment to pro­moting education and fostering in­ternational relations.

This gesture of compassion from the Balochistan government serves as a beacon of hope for Palestin­ian students seeking to pursue their dreams in the field of medicine. It also reinforces Pakistan’s unwaver­ing commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause and promoting peace and stability in the region.