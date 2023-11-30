BNU, HSHM launch joint hospitality management degree

ISLAMABAD-Beaconhouse National University (BNU), Pakistan’s first not-for-profit Liberal Arts University, and Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) have formally launched a first-of-its-kind, joint Bachelor of Science (BS) Degree in Hospitality Management, a step that is set to transform the landscape of hospitality education in Pakistan.

Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) is Pakistan’s premier hospitality and tourism education institution dedicated to producing skilled professionals who will shape the future of the industry. After a notable presence in Peshawar, Karachi, and Islamabad, HSHM is now expanding its network of collaborations to Lahore.

An agreement signing and program launch ceremony was held at the Pearl Continental Hotel, Lahore.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, Vice Chancellor, BNU, and Mr. Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, in the presence of Mr. Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO, Hashoo Group and Mrs. Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri, Chairperson, BNU. Senior faculty and key officials from both institutions were also in attendance.

The curriculum closely follows the hospitality industry’s gold standard and best practices and remains entirely in sync with the international curriculum of the Confederation of Hospitality (CTH), UK, while meeting all requirements laid out by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan.

Under the agreement, all practical and hands-on training of students of the BS Hospitality Management program will be conducted at hotels owned and operated by Hashoo Group across Pakistan under the aegis of HSHM. The collaboration further ensures that all enrolled students of the program shall be provided internship opportunities by Hashoo Group as mandated in the curriculum with guaranteed job placements upon completion of the degree.

Addressing the joint venture, Mr. Haseeb A. Gardezi remarked, “We are excited to see where Pakistan’s hospitality industry will be in the coming years. Through partnerships such as these, we hope to not only expand the arena of hospitality and tourism but also instill their guiding principles within the youth, who will lead the way to an exceptionally bright future.”

“My dream is to create individual models of collaboration with the industry that become gold standards for all to follow. BNU wants to spearhead a mindset change in academia and industry, moving away from needless competition to sharing, cooperating, and creating win-win situations. Hospitality is a growth industry. Students will get guaranteed employment after this degree and have options of earning international certifications and degrees if they wish.”, Dr. Moeed W. Yusuf, Vice Chancellor, BNU stated.

The Spring-2024 admissions for BS Hospitality Management at BNU in collaboration with HSHM are now open for potential students.