British Council to upskill 290,000 Pakistani youth on climate change

DOHA - The British Council Pakistan and Education Above All signed a youth focused programme called Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative (PYLI). The agreement was signed at the 11th WISE Summit in Doha on 28 November. “Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative” (PYLI) is a three-year project led by British Council Pakistan which will be implemented in Pakistan in partnership with Government of Pakistan’s Youth Development Programme, UNDP Pakistan, local CSOs and public universities. The project is co-funded by Education Above All Foundation’s programme “Reach Out to Asia” (ROTA ) under their “Global Citizenship Education for Climate Action” (GCED) initiative. PYLI’s project objective is thatyoung women and men in Pakistan are aware of social and ethical values, and respectful of diversity by taking inclusive and responsible actions to influence local, national, and global sustainable development agenda on climate action. Working on higher quality youth education is fundamental to creating a solid foundation and through educating every generation of Pakistani we aim to create a more prosperous and eco friendly society.Our partners in Pakistan for the project include Government of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Youth Programme and Higher Education Commission. Other partners include UNDP, WaterAid, Viamo and ISD UK. The signing event was attended by James Hampson (British Council Pakistan- Country Director), Sadia Rahman (Regional Head of Non-Formal Education), Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum (Executive Director, Higher Education Commission-Pakistan), MrAbdulla Al- Abdulla (Executive Director, Reach Out To Asia),Mr Abdullah Saqib (acting Country Representative for Viamo in Pakistan)among several others. A panel discussion was also organized at the signing event that focused on the issues that the youth in Pakistan face, the opportunities that the Government of Pakistan and EAA offer and how Artificial Intelligence can enhance these opportunities. James Hampson, Country Director, British Council Pakistan said: “The Pakistan Youth Leadership Initiative will help young people shape their future as leaders of tomorrow in the face of today’s climate crisis. The British Council is honored to partner once again with Education Above All and Reach Out to Asia.” Mr Abdullah Al Abdulla- Reach Out to Asia -Executive Director said: “Education Above All, through its ROTA Programme, is very pleased to partner with British Council Pakistan to deliver such an innovative project to build the capacity of Pakistani youth to take inclusive climate actions in their communities.