CAA to hold mock full-scale airport emergency exercise today

ISLAMABAD-The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will conduct a mock full-scale airport emergency exercise today (Thursday) at New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP). The exercise is conducted once in two years in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and recommend practices, informed Aviation HQ spokesman on Wednesday. He said that the exercise is aimed to test the operational readiness of CAA’s Crisis and Emergency Response Plan (CERP), with a specific focus on evaluating and strengthening the coordinated response efforts of both CAA internal departments and external emergency services. He added that the primary objective of this exercise is to enhance coordinating among the participating departments, ensuring they are fully prepared to conduct rescue and firefighting operations in event of an aircraft accident on the airport. This proactive approach underscores CAA commitment to passenger safety and emergency preparedness, the spokesman said. He mentioned that a diverse group of participants will be involved, including CAA’s own emergency teams, external fire and rescue services, medical personnel from hospitals, ambulance services and various security agencies. To simulate a real life emergency, an aircraft will be used during the drill. The exercise will involve boarding mock passengers, carrying out firefighting and rescue operations, and managing the transportation and care of dummy casualty passengers, he said. He said no flight schedule will be affected by the mock exercise.