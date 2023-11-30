Thursday, November 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

CM Baqar lays foundation stone of new campus of GCU

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar on Wednesday visited Government College University Hyderabad.
The CM directed the commissioner Hyderabad to get the possession of Government College University Hospital to the Government College University Hyderabad. 
The CM was briefed on the historical importance of the college that it was established in 1917 before the partition of the sub-continent. Later it was taken into possession by the Sindh government on July 21, 1948.  The college was established on 64 acres of land and now only 22 acres of college land was left. Later, the CM laid the foundation stone of the new campus of the college. 

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1701242189.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023