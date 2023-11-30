Country Residences Karachi launched

KARACHI-The highly anticipated grand launch of Country Residences Karachi, a flagship project by Country Builders and Developers and exclusively marketed by Graana.com, took place in a dazzling display of luxury and promise. Situated in the heart of Scheme 33, Country Residences emerges as a beacon of residential excellence, strategically positioned in an area poised for unprecedented growth. The project boasts the best possible location in Scheme 33, with direct access to three main highways, including Jinnah Avenue, Motorway M9, and University Road. The event was graced by the esteemed presence of industry leaders from the business and construction fraternity. Co-Chairman of Country Builders and Developers, Rizwan Adhia, and CEO Suffian Adhia honored the occasion with their presence, further elevating its grandeur. Group Director Graana.com, Farhan Javed, and Senior Regional Manager South, Usama Khan, also represented Graana.com. The event reached its pinnacle with the arrival of the Honorable Governor of Sindh, Kamran Khan Tessori, who presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing the auspicious beginning of this monumental venture. The atmosphere was electric as renowned musician RDB enthralled the audience, captivating the crowd, and eliciting even the governor’s applause to the rhythmic beats. In his address to the audience, Co-Chairman Rizwan Adhia underscored the significance of Country Residences, envisioning it as a hallmark of future urban living amidst thriving commercial activities.

CEO Suffian Adhia echoed the sentiment, reaffirming the project’s completion within four years, reflecting their unwavering commitment to upholding their legacy of excellence, spanning four decades. Usama Khan reinforced the assurance of safety and reliability of investment with Graana.com.

The grand launch ceremony witnessed an overwhelming turnout of over 2,000 people. The event was complemented by an Open House, during which Graana.com surpassed all expectations by successfully booking over 100 units, worth over 1.2 billion PKR, signifying the unwavering trust placed in the project.

Farhan Javed, Group Director of Graana.com, expressed, “This is an exceptional opportunity for the residents of Karachi. Graana.com, as the market leader in primary project sales in Pakistan, is proud to partner with Country Builders and Developers, a company with an impeccable 40-year track record, to deliver a project of unparalleled quality and promise.”

Country Residences Karachi stands poised to redefine contemporary living, offering an exceptional investment opportunity and promising a lifestyle of unmatched convenience and luxury.