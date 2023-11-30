Thursday, November 30, 2023
Court rejects Imran plea for acquittal in judge threat case

Court rejects Imran plea for acquittal in judge threat case
Monitoring Desk
November 30, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  A sessions’ court rejected on Wednesday former prime minister Imran Khan’s request for acquittal in the fe­male judge threatening case. Civil judge Muhammad Mureed Abbas ruling came as he presided over the case hearing, in which prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi completed his arguments. At the last hearing, the PTI chief’s law­yer, Salman Safdar, had completed his arguments. The deposed prime minister was booked under terrorism charges in August 2022 at Margalla police station in the federal capital for his remarks at a rally in F9 Park where he warned Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police high-ups of dire consequences for their “biased” attitude towards his party. It should be noted that the FIR was lodged hours before another Islamabad police station received a written complaint from a resident of G-11/2 for lodging a case against the former premier for making hate speeches and inciting rebellion against the army, police as well as the judiciary

Monitoring Desk

