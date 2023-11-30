Thursday, November 30, 2023
Crackdown against substandard cylinders to launch in Sukkur

STAFF REPORT
November 30, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Sukkur district administration has decided to lift a ban on the installation of standardised kits of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in public service vehicles and rickshaws to avoid explosions of substandard cylinders. The decision was taken during a meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar at his office here on Wednesday. The meeting decided that the transport department would check the standardised LPG cylinders in public service vehicles and rickshaws in the district.  It also decided to launch a crackdown against the manufacturers of substandard cylinders through the district administrations.

 

STAFF REPORT

