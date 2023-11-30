CTD apprehends bank cash withdrawal robbers

KARACHI-The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) announced on Wednesday the capture of two suspected street criminals accused of targeting individuals withdrawing money from banks.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the apprehension took place within the Soldier Bazaar police station’s jurisdiction.

The detainees, Muhammad Munir and Rizwan Ali, were found in possession of two firearms, and it was revealed that they had prior incarceration related to various cases.

Initial investigations disclosed their involvement in robbing individuals withdrawing cash from banks across multiple areas such as Defence, Gulshan Iqbal, Surjani, Ferozeabad, Azizabad, Joharabad, Ajmer Nagri, Sir Syed, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Ajmer Nagri, and Shahrah-e-Faisal.

The recovered pistols have been forwarded to forensics for examination.

The CTD spokesperson urged citizens, through media, who have fallen victim to similar robberies to visit their respective police stations to identify the arrested suspects.

Police arrest two in motorcycle theft, recover stolen bike

The Docks police station apprehended a two-member gang involved in motorcycle theft.

Acting on a tip-off, the arrest took place on Mai Kolachi Road, as confirmed by SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao.

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as Altash and Akhtar Iqbal. Upon their arrest, law enforcement recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

Notably, the motorcycle found with the accused was reported stolen from the Docks area.

It’s worth noting that Altash, one of the arrested individuals, has a history of criminal activities, having been arrested in five separate cases previously.

The apprehended suspects have since been handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further investigation.