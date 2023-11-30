CTP introduce colouring book to create awareness on road safety among nursery level students

Rawalpindi-The City Traffic Police (CTP) introduced a colouring book titled, “Colour Up Your Story of Road Safety” to create awareness among children aging 3 to 5 years old about traffic signs and road safety.

The book was introduced by the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Taimoor Khan following the orders of Additional Inspector General of Traffic Punjab, informed a police spokesman SI Umair Satti here on Wednesday.

In this regard, a traffic seminar was also held in a private educational institution.

The seminar was attended by Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan who also distributed the colouring books and other gifts among the students of nursery level.

The aim of introducing the colouring book is to create awareness about road safety and signs among students of nursery level in schools, he said.

He added that the each and every page of the colouring book has the messages besides sketches about road safety, traffic siganls and signs which can be coloured by the students in order to remind these traffic signals for ever.

He said that the process of distributing coloring books among nursery level school students to be expanded to rural areas to teach them about traffic rules and road safety.