Deputy Commissioner South Girls, Boys Basketball begins today  

LAHORE - The Deputy Commissioner South Girls and Boys Basketball Championship will begin today (Thursday) at Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Arambagh. The event is being organized under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA), in collaboration with Alliance of Markets Arambagh. The championship will be inaugurated by SSP City Amjad Hayat while Asif Gulfam will preside over the ceremony. An exhibition basketball match will be played between Quaid-e-Azam XI and Shaheed Millat XI at 8:30 pm on the occasion of the inauguration of the event. Explaining the details of the championship, Ghulam Mohammad Khan, the chief organizer of the championship and the sports coordinator of the Commissioner Karachi, said that six teams from District South are participating in the girls event and eight teams are featuring in the boys event. The girls’ competitions will be held on November 29 and 30, while semifinals and finals will be played on December 1.