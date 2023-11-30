Thursday, November 30, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP refutes news about delay in elections

ECP refutes news about delay in elections
Agencies
November 30, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -   The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednes­day categorically rejected media reports of potential delay in the holding of gen­eral elections, terming them misleading. An ECP spokes­person, in a statement, also refuted false news reports alleging inadequate prepa­ration of electoral lists. The spokesperson said that the Election Commission had approached the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the individuals disseminat­ing such misinformation, besides initiating legal pro­ceedings against them. “The Election Commission has sought transcripts and re­cordings of news broadcasts on various channels in this regard,” he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1701291745.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023