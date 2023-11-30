ECP refutes news about delay in elections

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednes­day categorically rejected media reports of potential delay in the holding of gen­eral elections, terming them misleading. An ECP spokes­person, in a statement, also refuted false news reports alleging inadequate prepa­ration of electoral lists. The spokesperson said that the Election Commission had approached the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the individuals disseminat­ing such misinformation, besides initiating legal pro­ceedings against them. “The Election Commission has sought transcripts and re­cordings of news broadcasts on various channels in this regard,” he added.