FDA to digitalize its property record on PBR pattern

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has decided to digitalize its property record on the pattern of Punjab Board of Revenue (PBR). In this connection, the FDA would also ink a Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) with Punjab Urban Land System Enhancement (PULSE). Chairing a meeting here on Wednesday, FDA Managing Director Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that PULSE services were very beneficial for competing the modern era and in this connection, new programs should be developed for complete safety and transparency in land record.