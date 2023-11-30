Fines of Rs.0.6m imposed on 87 illegal profiteers  

KARACHI - During the ongoing campaign against illegal profiteering and hoarding, the city administration imposed fines of Rs602,000 on 87 shopkeepers and vendors found involved in overpricing of essential items. On directives of Commissioner Karachi, Muhammad Saleem Rajput, the campaign against illegal profiteers and hoarders has been further accelerated to ensure implementation on rates of essential items of daily use notified by the administration, said a statement issued here. Assistant commissioners of different towns and sub-divisions of Karachi visited various markets to check prices of items of daily use and inspected shops of groceries, meat, milk, poultry, vegetables, and fruits. According to the district-wise reports submitted to the commissioner’s office, fines of Rs83,000 were collected from 13 illegal profiteers in district South; fines amounting to Rs195,000 were imposed on 9 profiteers in district East, while fines of Rs33,000 were imposed on 13 shopkeepers in district West. In district Central, fines of Rs155,000 were imposed on 6 illegal profiteers; in district Malir, 34 shopkeepers involved in overpricing were fined with Rs26,000 and in district Korangi fines of Rs100,000 were imposed on 6 shopkeepers, while in district Keamari 6 profiteers were fined Rs10,000.