Thursday, November 30, 2023
Gold rate up by Rs2,600 per tola
November 30, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs2,600 and was sold at Rs221,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs218,400 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,229 to Rs189,472 from Rs187,243 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs173,683 from Rs171,640, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,620 and Rs2,246.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $29 to $2,062 from $2,033, the Association reported.

