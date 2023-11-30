Guru Nanak's anniversary celebrations conclude

The 554th celebration of Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary, the founder of Sikhism, concluded at Gurdwara Siri Punja Sahib Hasanabdal. Over three thousand Sikh pilgrims from various countries, including India, the UK, and Canada, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, emphasizing the significance of these places of worship and the warmth received from Pakistanis.

The concluding ceremony, attended by Additional Secretary ETPB Rana Shahid and Caretaker Asmat Ullah Khan, spanned two days with rituals, discussions, historical lectures, and religious activities. Equal treatment for all, regardless of caste or creed, was a central theme, exemplified by the provision of free facilities, including medical aid, meals, and accommodation for the 400 rooms in the Gurdwara.

Khushmindar Singh, the leader of the Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee Amritsar, praised the love and care shown by the people of Pakistan, thanking the government and ETPB for improving Gurdwara conditions. Security arrangements by Attock police, involving over 700 officers, ensured a safe environment.

Sardar Ameer Singh from the Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee called for the restoration of train services between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the desire for Sikhs to freely visit their sacred places. Sikh pilgrims, including Nirmat Singh, Andeep Kaur, Nirmal Kaur, and Jageer Singh, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements, acknowledging the excellent security and feeling a deep connection to their Guru's birthplace in Pakistan.