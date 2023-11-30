Thursday, November 30, 2023
Hasan Ali moves to Kings, Imad Wasim joins United

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 30, 2023
LAHORE-HBL PSL 5 winning captain Imad Wasim will don Islamabad United colours in the ninth edition of the tournament. 
Imad, who was named as the All-Rounder of HBL PSL 8, has been snapped by Islamabad United in the Platinum category while Hasan Ali (Diamond category) moves to Karachi Kings. By virtue of this player trade, Karachi Kings have received Islamabad United’s first round silver pick in exchange for their second round silver pick.
The successful relegation requests from franchisees ahead of the HBL PSL 2024 Player Draft include Lahore Qalandars’ Mirza Tahir Baig, Islamabad United’s Rumman Raees and Karachi Kings’ Mir Hamza (all Gold to Silver).

