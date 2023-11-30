Heavy snowfall in Germany causes traffic deaths

BERLIN - Heavy snowfall in Germany has caused severe traffic disruptions in several states across the country, and led to the deaths of two people in car accidents. The German Weather Service (DWD) on Wednesday warned of icy conditions with snow, and storms in some areas. Central and southern Germany are particularly affected. In the Hessian state capital of Wiesbaden, 55 people including 27 children had to spend the night in a school because they were unable to leave due to the weather. Many people in the state had to be freed from their vehicles due to trees collapsing under the weight of the snow. Local authorities in affected states called on citizens to stay at home, and not to walk in the forest. “The situation is acutely life-threatening due to the danger of falling trees,” a statement from the Rheingau- Taunus district said. Northern Germany was less affected, but there were also numerous accidents. In addition to road traffic, public and air traffic is also affected. At Frankfurt Airport alone, nearly 300 flights were canceled on Monday and Tuesday, operator Fraport told local media.