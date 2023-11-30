House maid set on fire

LAHORE - In a shocking incident a woman identified as Shazia allegedly set her housemaid Shabnam on fire in anger as the owner of the house Shazia asked the maid for hot water, over which there was an argumentthat lead to horrifying incident . The incident took place within the limits of north cantonment police station in the provincial capital. An FIR of the alleged torture was registered under the plaintiff of housemaid Shabnam’s close relative Rida. The policesubsequently arrested the owner of the houseidentified as Naeem. Naeem works as an accountant at private school. The 40 years old domestic worker Shabnam has been working as a maid for the past 11 years in the household owned by Naeem and Shazia. Shabnam fell victim of brutality after Shazia reportedlysprinkled petrol on her and set Shabanam on fire for disobeying her orders. Following the incident the poor victim was transferred to Mayo hospital Lahore for urgent medical treatment.