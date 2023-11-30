IG holds meeting with DPO Chiniot

LAHORE - IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar held a meeting with DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmad and his team at Central Police Office Lahore in reference to police station diaries. DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed gave a briefing about the performance of the district police Chiniot during his deployment.District Police Officer Chiniot, while giving a briefing on the performance of Chiniot Police, said that during the last four months, the police recovered more than 60 million worth of stolen goods from robbers and criminals and returned it to the original owners. 167 cases were registered against illegal weapons, 167 suspects were arrested, 5 Kalashnikovs, 26 guns, 09 rifles and 116 pistols were recovered.