Thursday, November 30, 2023
Illegal immigrants to be repatriated at any cost, says Achakzai

Agencies
November 30, 2023
National, Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   The Caretaker Provincial Informa­tion Minister Jan Achakzai re­iterated the government’s re­solve and said that the illegal immigrants will be repatriat­ed to their own country at any cost. Addressing a press con­ference, on Wednesday, he said the government has set a tar­get of deporting 10,000 im­migrants every day. So far 135,000 illegal immigrants have returned to Afghanistan and this process is gradually progressing towards success. He said that Afghans were in­volved in sixteen attacks in dif­ferent bomb attacks and sabo­tage incidents during one year. The government has decided that ten thousand illegal immi­grants will be sent to Afghani­stan every day; he said reiter­ating that who has an Afghani Tazkira or any other document cannot escape from follow­ing the government policies regarding one document re­gime. He stressed the state of Pakistan has decided to crack down on terrorism, wheth­er from across the border or within the country. In order to speed up the process of re­patriating illegal immigrants, the DIGs of Zhob, Loralai, Qila Saifullah, Pishin, Mastung and Quetta districts have been urged to take one thousand migrants into custody and make them cross the border every day.

Pakistan, Kuwait sign multi-billion dollar pacts

Agencies

