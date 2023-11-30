Interim govt appoints over 200 people on deceased quota: Edu minister

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Education Minister Prof Dr Qadir Bakhsh Baloch on Tuesday said that the in­terim government has appointed over 200 educat­ed people on deceased quota in the education de­partment during the short period of two months.

Dr Qadir Bakhsh Baloch said that everyone will have to play a role in the promotion of education in Balochistan. The teachers and other staff in the education department have a heavy responsibility to deliver besides supporting the government in the development and prosperity of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing the ceremony of distribution of appointment orders to 96 people who were recruited on the quota of deceased employees in the education department.

Dr Qadir Bakhsh Baloch said many people were disappointed that the appointment on the deceased quota was not being implemented. He said the caretaker government has ensured the placement process on merit in a very short period of time. He added that the appointment on deceased quota was a big challenge for the education department.