Islamabad police install CCTV cameras at I-8 Markaz

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan along with the Islamabad business community, inaugurated new surveillance cameras at the I-8 Markaz, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said the ceremony was attended by senior police officials and members of Islamabad’s business community.

The initiative aims to bolster collaborative efforts in safeguarding commercial spaces and preventing threats that may threaten public safety. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan emphasized the need for collective action and swift commencement of the next phase of camera installations to eliminate any opportunity for nefarious elements.

He stated, “We must work together to ensure that elements seeking to disrupt public safety are swiftly dealt with. Similar protective measures will be implemented across all commercial centers in collaboration with Islamabad’s business community to instill a sense of security among traders and residents.” Addressing the Incharge Police Station Industrial Area, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued directives for the immediate implementation of similar measures in I-9 and I-10 markazs, stressing the importance of unity in fostering good deeds and refraining from any collaboration in malicious activities. He further said that, we have wasted enough time it’s imperative that we provide traders with a secure environment that propels Pakistan forward.

“Our job is not only to ensure your safety but also to prioritize resolving any issues you face,” he added. At the end of the ceremony, the Islamabad business community expressed gratitude to ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan and the Islamabad Capital Police for their robust collaboration.