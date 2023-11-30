Israeli military approves plans to continue ground operation in Gaza

Israel’s military chief approved on Wednesday evening operational plans to continue the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

“Herzi Halevi, the chief of staff, held a session today (Wednesday) to approve plans for the subsequent stages of the fighting at the Southern Command headquarters,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

Halevi “approved the operational plans for the subsequent stages of the ground maneuver,” the army said, without providing further details.

“We know what needs to be done, and we are ready for the next step,” the statement quoted Halevi as saying.

On the other hand, local daily Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Defense Minister Yoav Gallant as saying: “The forces of the army in the air, on land, and at sea are ready to resume fighting immediately.”