Jimmy Carter, 99, makes rare appearance with presidents for wife’s memorial

Atlanta - Former US president Jimmy Carter, 99, made a rare public appearance Tuesday to join his successors Joe Biden and Bill Clinton and all five living first ladies at the memorial service for his beloved wife Rosalynn. A fraillooking Carter briefly left hospice care to attend the service at a church in Atlanta, arriving in a wheelchair with a blanket on his lap that was embroidered with a picture of his wife’s face. Carter did not speak, but the couple’s children and grandchildren celebrated the “life well lived” of Rosalynn Carter, a humanitarian and mental health advocate who redefined the role of the modern First Lady. “My mother was the glue that held our family together,” said their son James “Chip” Carter, who kissed his father on the head and laid his hand on his mother’s flowercovered coffin. Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had a “special moment with President Carter” before the service, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One. Rosalynn Carter died on November 19, aged 96, at the couple’s home in Plains, Georgia, after a 77-year marriage that became a legend in US politics