KMU’s MDCAT 2023 sets record with top scorers

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, announced the record-breaking results of the MDCAT Test held on November 26, 2023. Notably, 6 candidates secured the top position, scoring 192 marks, while 3 secured the second position with 191 marks. Additionally, 2 candidates secured the third position with a score of 190 in the MDCAT test. The collaborative effort of KMU staff, KP Government, Police, and security agencies played a pivotal role in this success, operating seamlessly as a unified team. Prof. Dr. Zia affirmed KMU’s readiness to commence the admission process, offering 1754 public and 1425 private sector medical seats in the province this year.
The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023, announced by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, saw the participation of 75% (34852 out of 46218) of registered candidates.
Top scorers included Taimur Iqbal, Anam Khan, Aman Ullah, Muhammad Mutaal Azeem, Muhammad Asim Ayaz, and Haseeb Khan, each securing the first position with 192 marks. Munneba Hassan, Sangeen Khan, and Zain Abid secured the second position with 191 marks, while Mussadiq Anwar and Muqtasid Khan obtained the third position with 190 marks. Mansoor Ali Khan scored 189 marks in the MDCAT test.
Conducted across 11 examination centers in seven regions of the province, the MDCAT exam holds a total of 200 marks. A minimum of 110 and 100 marks for MBBS and BDS respectively is mandatory for admission eligibility. In this test, 61% (21206 candidates) passed for MBBS admission, and 70% (24283 candidates) for BDS.
Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Vice-Chancellor of KMU, congratulated the successful students, commending their significant achievement as national pride.