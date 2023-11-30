KMU’s MDCAT 2023 sets record with top scorers

PESHAWAR - Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, announced the re­cord-breaking results of the MD­CAT Test held on November 26, 2023. Notably, 6 candidates se­cured the top position, scoring 192 marks, while 3 secured the second position with 191 marks. Additionally, 2 candidates secured the third position with a score of 190 in the MDCAT test. The col­laborative effort of KMU staff, KP Government, Police, and securi­ty agencies played a pivotal role in this success, operating seam­lessly as a unified team. Prof. Dr. Zia affirmed KMU’s readiness to commence the admission process, offering 1754 public and 1425 pri­vate sector medical seats in the province this year.

The Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2023, announced by Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar, saw the participation of 75% (34852 out of 46218) of registered candi­dates.

Top scorers included Taimur Iqbal, Anam Khan, Aman Ullah, Muhammad Mutaal Azeem, Mu­hammad Asim Ayaz, and Haseeb Khan, each securing the first po­sition with 192 marks. Munneba Hassan, Sangeen Khan, and Zain Abid secured the second position with 191 marks, while Mussadiq Anwar and Muqtasid Khan ob­tained the third position with 190 marks. Mansoor Ali Khan scored 189 marks in the MDCAT test.

Conducted across 11 examina­tion centers in seven regions of the province, the MDCAT exam holds a total of 200 marks. A minimum of 110 and 100 marks for MBBS and BDS respectively is mandatory for admission eligibility. In this test, 61% (21206 candidates) passed for MBBS admission, and 70% (24283 candidates) for BDS.

Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Vice-Chan­cellor of KMU, congratulated the successful students, commending their significant achievement as national pride.