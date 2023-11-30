LHC overrules office objection to plea seeking Bushra-Khawar divorce record

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday overruled an office objection to a petition, seeking directions to produce the record of the divorce between Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and her former husband, Khawar Maneka, and ordered to fix the petition for hearing. The LHC registrar office had raised an objection to the petition, stating that the petitioner was not an aggrieved person. Justice Asim Hafeez took up the petition as an objection case and overruled the objection after hearing arguments of the petitioner-counsel. Advocate Muhammad Afaq through his petition contended that, according to the law, divorce is effective upon registration in the relevant union council. He claimed that the legal requirements for the divorce between Khawar Maneka and Bushra Bibi were not met, citing Maneka’s admission on a TV program that the ‘Iddat’ period was not completed. Afaq urged the court to seek clarification from Maneka and summon the union council’s record to verify the divorce process.